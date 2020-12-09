Ferguson threatens to withdraw from fight with Oliveira at UFC 256

American mixed martial arts fighter Tony Ferguson, acting in the UFC in the lightweight division, said that he would withdraw from the fight with Brazilian Charles Oliveira if he failed the weight class. Ferguson vs Oliveira is due at UFC 256 on December 12th.

“I bet that the Brazilians, including Charles Oliveira, will show up for the weigh-in with an advantage, as usual. I am sure Oliveira will not lose weight in the week and will show a 3-4 pound advantage, using as an excuse that this is a fight on short notice.

If he shows an advantage, we will not fight. Therefore, guys, visit Oliveira’s page and motivate him to the weight race if you want to see a fight, “ Ferguson wrote on his Instagram.