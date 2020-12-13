Ferguson lost to Oliveira at UFC 256

American Tony Ferguson lost to Charles Oliveira by unanimous decision in the main fight of UFC 256 in Las Vegas (USA).

All three judges gave the victory to the Brazilian with the same score of 30-27. Oliveira won his eighth straight win. For Ferguson, this is the second defeat in a year – in May, the American lost to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the interim lightweight title.

Earlier in the tournament, American Kevin Holland knocked out Brazilian Ronaldo Sousa in the first round and challenged Khamzat Chimaev to a fight next week.

The main event of the tournament will be the fight between Brazilian Daveson Figueredo and Mexican Brandon Moreno.