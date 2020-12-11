Federer described tennis in three words

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer named three adjectives with which he associates tennis.

“I believe that tennis has always been an elegant sport, which is why I would call it that – elegant. I think that people also see it, and tennis players are even somewhat similar to ballerinas.

It is also a sport that is ideal for arenas. I think tennis stadiums are big, but not too big, so our sport can be called an intimate sport.

And, of course, tennis is one of the most global sports. Every year we go on a world tour that runs from January to November. I always compare it to the way musicians go on tour, but even they don’t do it every year, ”– Tennis World USA quoted Federer.