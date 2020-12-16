Federer beat Ronaldo and Messi in earnings for 2020

The famous Swiss tennis player Roger Federer was ranked third in the list of the highest earning celebrities for the period from June 2019 to May 2020, according to Forbes.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner earned $ 106.3 million, behind only entrepreneur Kylie Jenner ($ 590 million) and musician Kanye West ($ 170 million).

The top five were closed by the famous footballers Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal and Lionel Messi from Argentina, who earned $ 105 million and $ 104 million, respectively.

Brazilian footballer Neymar and American basketball player LeBron James were also in the top 10, earning $ 95.5 million and $ 88.2 million, respectively. In 16th place in the Forbes ranking is American basketball player Stephen Curry ($ 74.4 million).