Federal Regulator approves Moderna vaccine

About 6 million doses of the vaccine may be distributed in the United States in the coming days.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

This is the second vaccine approved for use in the United States; previously, a similar permit was received by the vaccine companies Pfizer and BioNTech.

The FDA approved the vaccine the day after an independent panel of experts recommended it.

30 thousand volunteers took part in the trials of the vaccine; its effectiveness was 95%. Vaccination requires two injections, the second – 28 days after the first.

Together with the US federal authorities, Moderna is preparing to distribute 5.9 million doses of the vaccine in the coming days. An agreement has been signed to deliver 20 million doses this year and 200 million doses by the end of June 2021.