FBI officer killed in attempted search in Florida
One FBI employee was killed and several injured during a shooting in Florida while searching the suspect’s home, the Miami Herald reports, citing law enforcement sources.
The search was related to a child pornography case. The suspect barricaded himself in the house and fired at the FBI. At least five of them were injured, one was killed, and the death of another has not yet been confirmed.
According to the source, after the shooting, the suspect committed suicide.