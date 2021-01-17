FBI examines possible foreign intervention in the assault on the Capitol

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation investigates possible financial support for participants in the storming of the Capitol from foreign governments and reports NBC News.

According to sources of the TV channel, one current, and one former FBI employee, the bureau is checking payment of half a million dollars in bitcoins received by key figures of the far-right movement on the eve of the riots. It is noted that a certain person made the payment of French nationality.

Data on payments was provided this week by a company that analyzes cryptocurrency transfers, the channel adds.