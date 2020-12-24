Fauci: the collective immunity from COVID-19 may require a 90% vaccination

The head of the Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases gave an interview to the New York Times.

Developing collective immunity from the new coronavirus may require a vaccination rate approaching 90%, said Anthony Fauci, a leading US infectious disease specialist, in an interview published on Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since December 14, more than a million Americans, or about 0.3 percent of the US population, have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fauci, who advises both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden on issues related to the pandemic, acknowledged that he consistently raised his estimates from those he gave at the beginning of the year, believing that 60 to 70 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated to achieve collective immunity.

“We need to show some humility here,” Fauci told the New York Times. – We don’t really know what the real numbers are. I think we’re actually talking about a range of 70 to 90 percent. But I will not say that it is (exactly) 90 percent.”

Fauci, who has headed the National Institutes of Health’s Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said in an interview that he has become more willing to share his views, seeing that, judging by public opinion polls, Americans ‘ attitude to new vaccines is becoming less skeptical.