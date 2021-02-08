Fauci: the best defense against a pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible

A leading US epidemiologist spoke at a media briefing.

The best defense against the various COVID-19 variants is to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible, Anthony Fauci, a leading US epidemiologist, said on Monday.

Although due to the limited available stocks, it would make sense to investigate the effectiveness of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. If they were given one injection instead of two, such a study would take several months, Fauci said, speaking at a media briefing.

The epidemiologist again called on the population to be vaccinated using two injections.

The best approach to vaccination is to continue to ensure that as many people as possible receive the first dose of the vaccine while ensuring that those vaccinated receive the second dose on time, Fauci stressed.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Rochelle Walensky, said that she advises Americans to continue wearing protective masks and state leaders not to relax the rules in this regard.

Recall that the Biden administration called on residents of the country to wear masks for a hundred days. Walensky stressed that this period is still ongoing.