Fauci predicts one million COVID-19 vaccinations per day

An infectious disease expert called Biden’s plan to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in the White House realistic.

Anthony Fauci, a leading US government expert on infectious diseases, said that the US could soon increase the vaccination rate against coronavirus to one million doses per day.

Fauci expressed confidence about the pace of vaccination after the White House did not meet the goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020. As of Tuesday morning, more than 4.8 million doses had been administered.

“Every time at the beginning of large programs, there are failures. I think the glitches have been fixed,” Fauci told the Associated Press.

“Once the process starts and picks up some pace, we can get to the level of a million doses a day or more,” he said.

He added that he believes President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in the White House is “a very realistic, important and achievable goal.”