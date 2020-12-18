Fauci foresees a return to normal life by mid-autumn 2021

To do this, according to the expert, 75-85 percent of the US population must be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The United States could return to some semblance of normal life, including going to restaurants or movie theaters, by mid-fall 2021. If enough people are vaccinated against COVID-19, said White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“If we can vaccinate the vast majority of the population, say, by the end of the second or beginning of the third quarter, then by the middle of the fall of 2021, we can approach some level of normality,” Fauci told CNBC.

Fauci noted that 75-85 percent of the population should be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to normal life.

Fauci said this would create an “umbrella” of immunity to prevent the virus’s further spread.

“This will protect even those vulnerable people who have not been vaccinated or those for whom the vaccine will be ineffective,” Fauci said.

The infectious disease expert, who will remain in a similar position next year as an adviser on COVID-19 under president-elect Joe Biden, suggested that there will be enough vaccine doses available for all Americans by late March or early April 2021.

Fauci told CNBC that the National Institutes of Health is waiting for the vaccines intended for them to arrive and that he will be publicly vaccinated “to show by example, the importance of vaccination.”

This week, 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were sent to 145 locations across the United States.

It is hoped that even more doses will be available if Moderna receives emergency approval to use its COVID-19 vaccine this week, Fauci said.

According to the expert, the goal is to have about 40 million doses available by the end of the year. This will be enough to vaccinate 20 million people since vaccination consists of two doses.

Officials predict that it will take several months to vaccinate all Americans who wish to do so.