Fauci: Anyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the US by April

The country’s top epidemiologist hopes most Americans will be vaccinated by the end of the summer.

US chief epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that anyone could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April.

In an interview with NBC, Fauci, who also serves as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said that the highest-priority groups, such as health workers and the elderly, are projected to receive vaccinations in April.

According to him, after that, “the open door season will begin, when almost everyone will be able to get vaccinated, in any category of the population.” Given the logistics, it will probably take a few more months to deliver the vaccines to everyone.

Fauci said he hoped that “the vast majority of people in the country will be vaccinated by July or August.” He believes that the emergence of new vaccines and increasing their distribution will help speed up the process.

According to a survey released Wednesday by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs, 67 percent of US citizens plan to get vaccinated. About a third have not yet decided whether to get vaccinated. The main reason for doubt is the question of the safety of vaccines.