Father abandoned the child because of his name

The father refused to sign the child’s birth certificate because of the name that his mother entered there, The Sun reports.

The man was pleasantly surprised that his son’s mother decided to name the child after her ex-boyfriend. The child received not only the first but also the second name of the former boyfriend. The father refused to sign the documents until the mother agreed to change the name to the one they had agreed on before giving birth. The man also admitted that he was considering taking a paternity test.

Earlier, a Finnish court ordered a resident of Espoo to pay child support for an unnatural child. The wife gave birth to a child in 2014. Two years later, it turned out that the newborn’s biological father was not her husband, but her lover. Upon learning of the betrayal, the man filed for divorce. He asked the court to remove his paternal obligations, including the payment of alimony. His request was rejected.