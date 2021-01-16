Facebook and Instagram unexpectedly unblocked Trump’s accounts

Facebook and Instagram unblocked the accounts of US President Donald Trump.

The social media administrations have not yet received any official comments on this topic. Trump’s pages are currently available for viewing, but whether he has been granted access to publish new messages has not yet been reported.

In early January, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that the pages of the American president would remain blocked until he leaves office.

At the same time, the social network Twitter decided to block Trump’s account. The company explained this by publishing messages on his page that contradict the social network rules and in connection with “the risk of further incitement to violence.”