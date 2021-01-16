Facebook and Instagram unblocked Trump accounts

Facebook and Instagram have unblocked the accounts of US President Donald Trump.

There have been no official comments on this topic from the administrations of social networks. Trump’s pages are currently available for viewing, but whether he has been given access to publish new messages has not yet been reported.

In early January, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that the American president’s pages would remain blocked until he left office.

At the same time, the social network Twitter decided to block Trump’s account. The company explained this by publishing on his page messages that contradict the social network rules and in connection with “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

The blocking was caused by the 45th American president’s appeals to the protesters, who staged a pogrom in the US Congress building on January 6.