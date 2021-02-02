Face ID on iPhone has learned to recognize the owner in a mask, but this requires an Apple Watch

Apple today released not only macOS Big Sur 11.2, but also the first beta of iOS 14.5. The system added an opportunity that all users have been waiting for for a long time.

Now iPhone owners can use Face ID with a mask without any problems, but there is one caveat. For the function to work, you must have an Apple Watch. That is, the iPhone will recognize the owner in the mask, provided that he has an unlocked smartwatch on his hand. By the way, this feature only works for unlocking a smartphone. For example, to activate Apple Pay or confirm purchases in the App Store, you will have to remove the mask and scan your entire face.

Back in iOS 14.5 Beta 1, support for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 gamepads was added. In addition, the developers updated the Podcasts application, optimized system performance, improved performance, and much more.

Users with a developer profile can already download the new version of the system. There is no information yet on when the stable version of iOS 14.5 is released.