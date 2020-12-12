Explosive growth in demand for gaming computers recorded in Europe

International Data Corporation (IDC) reports that shipments of gaming-grade computers in EMEA (which includes Europe, including Russia, the Middle East and Africa) have skyrocketed. In addition, strong sales are expected for the upcoming holiday season.

In the third quarter of 2020, it is estimated that gaming-grade desktop and laptop sales in the region soared 29.7% year over year to 2.4 million units. In the current quarter, shipments are expected to increase by 25.1%, and in the first quarter of 2021 – by 27.2%.

The demand for gaming PCs is on the rise due to the pandemic, which has caused citizens around the world to spend more time at home. In addition, sales jumped amid the release of long-awaited games.

By the end of the current year, in general, the supply of gaming systems in the EMEA market is expected to reach 8.67 million units. In total, gaming laptops will account for 62.5% of shipments, desktops – 37.5%.

The CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is projected at 2.2% in the coming years. As a result, in 2024 the volume of the industry in the named region will reach 9.44 million pieces.