Experts the FDA allowed the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the United States

Experts at the US regulator FDA recommended using the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer Corporation and the German company BioNTech.

The meeting of the Vaccine Advisory Committee was held live on the website of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Seventeen experts spoke in favor of the fact that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its disadvantages. Four voted against it, and one abstained.

The FDA may, after a vote by this independent body, authorize the use of BNT162b2 on the same day. In practice, this may mean that the vaccine will be distributed as early as Friday.