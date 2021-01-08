Experts name the most innovative smartphones, awarding Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Asus and TCL

At CES 2021, not only presentations are held, but also awards ceremonies for the most innovative gadgets. This year, eight smartphones fell into the category of mobile devices at once, including the flagships of Samsung, LG, and OnePlus.

What is known

89 people from a jury of industry experts recognized the Galaxy A51 5G as an excellent smartphone in terms of value for money. The OnePlus 8 Pro has been dubbed “the leading mobile smartphone”.

In ASUS ROG Phone 3, experts noted three advantages at once: cooling system, premium sound, and “simple but futuristic game design.” ROG 3 received its award alongside the ROG 3 Kunai Gamepad, which experts believe has blurred the line between mobile and console gaming.

CES 2021 Innovation Awards Winners