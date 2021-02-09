Experts assessed the chance of implementing the Paris Climate Agreement

Scientists have used statistical tools to simulate the likelihood that the world will meet the global goals to reduce global temperatures, as stipulated by the Paris Agreement. The analysis showed that, given current trends, there is only a 5% chance of warming below 2°C this century.

To figure out how to prevent catastrophic global warming, scientists decided to figure out how much to reduce emissions to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals.

A study from the University of Washington shows that emission reductions need to be increased by 80% over the global plan. On average, emission reductions should be 1.8% instead of 1% per year. This will be enough to stay within 2°C. The results were published Feb.9 in Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

Recall that the Paris Agreement is an agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which regulates measures to reduce the carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere from 2020. The deal was prepared to replace the Kyoto Protocol during the Paris Climate Conference and was adopted by consensus on December 12, 2015, and signed on April 22, 2016. Laurent Fabius, French Foreign Minister, moderated the conference, said the “ambitious and balanced” plan was a “historic turning point” in slowing global warming.

The aim of the agreement (under Article 2) is to “step up implementation” of the UNFCCC, in particular, to keep the global average temperature rise “well below” 2°C and “make efforts” to limit the temperature rise to 1.5°C.

“Many people point out that emissions targets need to be more ambitious,” said lead author Adrian Raftery, professor of statistics at Washington State University. “We went further to ask a more precise question: how much more effort is needed?”

The paper uses the same statistical approach to model the three main drivers of human-made greenhouse gases: a country’s population, gross domestic product per person, and the amount of carbon emitted for every dollar of economic activity — carbon intensity. He then uses a statistical model to show the range of likely future outcomes based on available data and projections.

Even with updated methods and data for five years, now covering the period from 1960 to 2015, the conclusion remains similar to the previous study: meeting the Paris Agreement targets will only give a 5% chance of warming below 2°C.

Assuming that climate policy would not target population growth or economic growth, the authors decided to determine how much carbon intensity change would be required to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

Raising the overall target to reduce carbon emissions by an average of 1.8% per year and continuing that path beyond 2030 would give the planet a 50% chance of staying within climate limits by 2100.

The paper discusses what this overall plan will mean for the commitments of different countries. Each state has established its own obligations to reduce emissions by the Paris Agreement. The US has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 1% per year until 2026, slightly more ambitious than average. China has pledged to cut its carbon intensity, or carbon emissions per unit of economic activity, by 60% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Assuming that each country’s share of work stays the same, the US would need to increase its target by 38%. China’s more ambitious and relatively successful plan would only require a 7% increase, while the UK, which has already made significant progress, would need a 17% increase. On the other hand, countries that have announced emission cuts but where emissions have risen, such as South Korea and Brazil, now need more effort to catch up.