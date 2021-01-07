Exclusive: Video of US Air Force veteran woman shot by Capitol guard

US Air Force veteran Ashley Babbitt was shot at by a Capitol security guard on video.

The video shows a guard shooting a woman with a pistol through the barricades at the door, after which the police appear at the scene.

Ashley Babbitt was shot in the chest in the Capitol building and died in hospital. Her husband revealed that she served in the United States Air Force for 14 years and was a senior security officer.

On January 6, protesters supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building. They surrounded the Senate Hall, interrupting a meeting that was scheduled to approve the electoral college vote. According to these results, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election. Later it became known that the Capitol building in Washington was cleared of protesters.