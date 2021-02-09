Exchanges in the US opened with a slight decline in key indicators

The Dow Jones is down 97.76 points, the S&P 500 is down 8.16 points, and the NASDAQ is down 18.92 points.

Key indexes on the New York Stock Exchange fell slightly at the trading opening on Tuesday after six days of rising prices.

According to the data on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones index fell by 97.76 points (-0.31%), to the level of 31 288,00. The S&P 500 index fell 8.16 points (-0.21%) to 3 907,43. The NASDAQ electronic exchange index fell 18.92 points (-0.14%) to 13 676,10.

The price of March futures for WTI crude oil fell by 0.76%, to $57.53 per barrel. The cost of gold futures rose 0.57% to $ 1 841,65 per troy ounce.

Investors are encouraged to take a breather by concerns about the widespread of new coronavirus strains and the rapid growth of the market recently. “We have come a long way in a short time <…”It doesn’t take much for the need to take a break; it can be thinking about a tax incentive, or a casual conversation about inflation, or high prices,” Josh Wayne, a manager at Hennessy Funds, told Reuters.