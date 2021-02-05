Exchanges in the US ended the day with weak growth

This happened in anticipation of a new package of measures to support the US economy.

Key indexes on the New York Stock Exchange showed weak growth at the close of trading on Friday in anticipation of a new package of measures to support the US economy.

According to data posted on the website of the trading platform, by the final bell, the Dow Jones industrial index rose by 92.38 points (0.30%) to 31 148,13. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, rose 15.09 points (0.39%) to 3 886,83. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose 78.55 points (0.57%) to 13 856,30.

The price of March futures for WTI crude oil rose by 1.30%, to $56.96 per barrel. The price of gold futures rose 1.13% to $ 1 811,50 per troy ounce.

Although the S&P 500 index rose less than half a percent on Friday, it was the most significant gain since November last year. Other major US stock indexes have also maintained positive dynamics in recent days. In the morning, data on the slow recovery of the labor market had a negative impact on their growth. But then investors, as noted by The Wall Street Journal, concluded that the continued high unemployment rate increases the likelihood of quick adoption of a new package of measures to stimulate the economy. The result of this confidence was a small increase.