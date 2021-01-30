Ex-lover of new husband of Pamela Anderson said that she destroyed their family

It became known that 53-year-old Pamela Anderson got married for the sixth time: the actress tied the knot with her 40-year-old bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve. The news came as a complete surprise to the fans of the star because she hid her romance.

Pamela told a romantic story of meeting her lover and admitted that she is now thrilled. However, as it turned out, there is another version of this novel. And she was introduced by Hayhurst’s former common-law wife, Keri, who had lived with him for five years. According to her, Anderson destroyed their family. Carey noted that they raised three children together with her lover: Hayhurst’s two children from a previous relationship and Carey’s 21-year-old daughter, Denise.

I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship ended because of the romance of Pam and Dan, which began when he was still with me, – she said.

Carey argues that in reality, it was not as Anderson said. According to the woman, Dan worked for Pamela as a builder for six months before an affair began. And at first, he could not stand Anderson, calling her crazy and too demanding.

In January 2020, Pamela married film producer John Peters, and two weeks later broke up with him, stating that their marriage was not real.

I told Dan that he needed to quit this job because it was crazy. She told all the contractors that she was married, so when I saw the news about it, I immediately wrote to Dan. He laughed and replied, “He’s older than her father, but I think our money problems are over.” He meant that her husband is very rich, she says.

But then the coronavirus pandemic began, and Dan stayed at Pamela’s house, asking his former lover for time to “figure out himself.”

As a result, in July last year, he left the family and finally moved to Anderson, who promoted him in position – he became her personal bodyguard.

Keri says Dan and Pamela are acting like teenagers.

When he turned 40 last year, she bought him a boat. He has already crashed her car three times and a boat twice. They sit on the grounds of their house and drink – it’s like the Dan and Pam show, she says.

She is sure that Anderson and Hayhurst’s marriage will not last long.

Pam cannot boast of successful marriages. Therefore, when the pandemic is over, and she can return to travel and her old life, I think everything will be over, she says.