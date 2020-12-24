Ex-lover of Miley Cyrus spoke about their romance

Former lover of Miley Cyrus Caitlin Carter again spoke about the affair with the singer. Celebrity relationships spun up in the summer of 2019 when Miley broke up with Liam Hemsworth.

In a new episode of the Scrubbing In the podcast, Caitlyn said, “I’m not ashamed of that Elle article.” She was referring to her interview with the publication last year, in which she told how she broke up with her boyfriend and started dating Cyrus.

“At the age of 25, I met a man whom I decided to marry. I considered him the most beautiful person on the planet, with a heart of gold and a desire for adventure. We were never bored. We became best friends, ”- described her relationship in an interview with Caitlin.

However, after several years of an exciting relationship, the couple faced a crisis. Caitlin began to spend more time without her lover and travel a lot. On one of the travels, she went with her friend Miley. And she was surprised to find that she was in love with her.

“I was in love with her as much as with my previous partner. It just happened and I felt like everything was going right. Remembering our three-year friendship, I realized that I was always especially drawn to her, but before that trip, it never occurred to me to think of Miley in a romantic sense, “- said Caitlin.

Speaking for the podcast, Carter confirmed her words: “I myself was most surprised to see a friend. It was completely unintentional. I just really fell in love with her. After a relationship with her, I wanted to create and speak out. So we did that interview with Elle. After him, I felt better. But now I do not want my relationship to become public, ”summed up Caitlin.