Every 50th inhabitant of the Earth has already been vaccinated against coronavirus

According to Free News estimates, the total number of vaccinated people exceeded 159.3 million.

The total number of people vaccinated against the new coronavirus in the world has exceeded 159.3 million, according to Free News calculations based on data from the authorities, experts, and the media. Thus, the proportion of vaccinated people is already more than 2% of the world’s population, which the UN Population Fund estimates at 7 billion 795 million people as of mid-2020.

On average, over the past seven days, about 6 million vaccinations are made per day. At the same time, on February 3, the number of vaccinated people for the first time exceeded the number of those infected with the coronavirus. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the infection has been detected in 107.8 million people, more than 2.3 million of them have died.

The most vaccinations – more than 48 million – were made to residents of the United States. In second place is China (more than 40 million vaccinated citizens). In third place is the United Kingdom, where, taking into account the overseas territories, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, about 14.1 million people were vaccinated. These countries account for about 65% of all vaccinated people. The vaccination campaign is also going fast in India (7 million) and Israel (6.2 million).

At the same time, the highest proportion of the vaccinated population is in Israel (69.3%), the United Arab Emirates (49.8%), and Seychelles (49.7%). In the United Kingdom, more than 21.1% have already been vaccinated. In the US, they are over 14%.