Former undisputed heavyweight and first heavyweight boxing champion 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has publicly approached his longtime rival, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, with a proposal to fight.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, 54-year-old Tyson fought another boxing veteran, 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. The fight ended in a draw. In one of the interviews dedicated to the fight with Jones Jr., Tyson mentioned that he was still interested in a rematch with Holyfield.

“My side tried to fight but got nothing but excuses. Now I understand why he wanted to fight before thinking about boxing with me. Roy Jones was a good opponent for Mike. But fighting with me would be a global event. The only fight anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t do this. No more excuses. On Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and come out. into the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting, and now everything depends on you. I’m ready, “said Holyfield, quoted by mmafighting.com.

Tyson and Holyfield met twice in the ring. In 1996, Holyfield won, and in 1997, Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear.