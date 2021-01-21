European Parliament votes on a resolution to block “Nord stream-2”

The EU is considering reviewing cooperation with Russia in connection with the Navalny case.

The European Parliament is expected to approve a resolution on Thursday calling for a halt to the completion of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline in response to the arrest of Alexei Navalny.

Recall that Navalny-the most famous critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin – was detained last Sunday on his return home from Germany and then placed in custody, allegedly for violating conditional imprisonment rules.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who continues to support the construction of the gas pipeline despite sharp criticism of the EU project, said on Thursday that her position has not changed, despite the events related to Navalny.

MEPs vote on Thursday on the resolution, which is expected to be approved. The resolution calls on the EU to reconsider relations with Russia in connection with the arrest of Navalny.

The draft resolution, which is not binding but has considerable political weight, calls for an immediate halt to the construction of “Nord stream-2.”

“The European Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to critically review cooperation with Russia… in the framework of projects such as “Nord stream-2,” the completion of which the EU must stop immediately,” the document says.