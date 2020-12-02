Euroconsumers will sue Apple in the European courts for the deterioration of smartphones

The consumer protection organization in Europe seeks compensation in the amount of €180 million for deliberately slowing down smartphones to encourage consumers to buy new ones.

Euro consumers, a consumer protection organization in Europe, is suing Apple in four EU countries, seeking compensation of €180 million for deliberately slowing down smartphones with the ultimate goal of encouraging consumers to buy new ones. This was reported on Wednesday by the Financial Times newspaper concerning Euro consumers, representing the interests of 1.5 million households.

According to her, on Wednesday, the organization will claim in Belgium and Spain courts, and then in Italy and Portugal. The claims relate to more than 3 million iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE models sold in these countries from 2014 to 2020.

These court appeals will follow similar class-action lawsuits against Apple in the United States. The American company agreed to pay up to $500 million to smartphone owners, the publication reminds.

According to Bart Volders, a partner at Arcas Law who represents plaintiffs in Belgium, legal appeals in certain countries can lead to a “snowball effect.” “Experience shows that if one European country takes the initiative, others follow it,” the lawyer explained. In February, the French Supervisory authority fined Apple €25 million for misleading consumers. Earlier, the Italian antitrust authority fined the Corporation €10 million after it was found that the software update causes “serious failures and significantly reduces the performance” of smartphones.

The American company denies such accusations, calling such statements “factually and legally incorrect.” In a letter dated August 6 from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, a law firm representing Apple, addressed to Euro consumers, the company said It “will never degrade user interaction to encourage customer renewal.” In a statement to the Financial Times, the Corporation notes that its “goal has always been to [strive] to create products that customers like, and an important part of this is to ensure the maximum service life of the iPhone.”