Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has named a footballer who could replace Lionel Messi in the Catalan club.

“I think Ansu Fati is the one who looks to the future. He’s doing incredible things at the moment, so I think the club really needs to prepare and take care of him. I hope he replaces Messi, ” Marca quotes Eto’O with reference to the Sport Bible.

Ansu Fati is a graduate of Barcelona and has been playing in the main squad since 2019.

He made his debut for Barça on 25 August against Betis, becoming the Catalan club’s youngest debut in 78 years. He scored his first goal for the team on August 31, 2019, in the match against Osasuna. Fati is the youngest goalscorer in Barça history and third in Spanish league history.

Last summer, Messi wanted to leave Barcelona with an option in his contract, but the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu subsequently retired, blocked the 33-year-old striker’s departure.