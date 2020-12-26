Erupting in Sicily Mount Etna volcano was shown from space

The satellite of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has photographed Mount Etna erupting in Sicily. The image, taken on December 23, clearly shows lava flows descending the mountainside.

The image was processed and published on his page in the social network by Pierre Marcuse, an astrophotographer and blogger who writes about satellite observations of the Earth and climate change.

Etna is the highest active volcano in Europe. It woke up once again on the night of December 14 and continues to erupt.