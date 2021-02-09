Epstein financier’s two islands to be sold to resume payments to his victims

Their estimated value decreased from about $630 million to almost $241 million.

The estate managers of the late Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual exploitation of minors, are considering selling two islands owned by the financier to receive the funds necessary to resume paying compensation to the victims of his sexual crimes. This was reported on Tuesday by CNN with reference to the lawyer Dan Weiner, who represents the interests of the managers of the financier’s real estate in the US Virgin Islands.

According to the lawyer, “many people have expressed interest in acquiring two properties in the US Virgin Islands, and two or three worthwhile offers have been received for their purchase.”

The Special Fund, established on June 25 last year, has allocated a total of $49.8 million to Epstein’s victims. As previously specified by Bloomberg, the financier lived for more than 20 years in the US Virgin Islands and owned two small islands in the United States territory. The estimated value of this portion of Epstein’s real estate fell from about $630 million in June last year to nearly $241 million on December 31 of that year.

Due to lack of funds, the real estate managers suspended the payment of these compensations until March 25.