Epic Games will give away Pillars of Eternity to PC

Epic Games has announced new games donated by the EGS user, moreover, several weeks in advance.

Epic Games Store customers can now pick up the Metroidvania platformer Cave Story +. Players will find a plot with secrets, action, and many tests on the way to the goal. On Metacritic, the project received 8.2 points from players, and journalists rated the game at 83 points. So Cave Story + is undeniably an interesting game to watch.

On December 10, the game will be replaced by Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition and Tyranny – Gold Edition – two classic party RPG games. Gamers will be able to create their own hero with their own history and abilities and go on an adventure in which enemies, friends, victories, and dangers await them.

Also, players will receive Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny’s basic content and the released additions with new quests.