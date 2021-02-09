Entangled photons used to encode information in a hologram

A new type of quantum holography uses entangled photons to overcome the limitations of traditional holographic approaches.

A team of physicists from the University of Glasgow was the first in the world to find a way to use quantum-entangled photons to encode information in a hologram.

Holography is commonly used as security images printed on credit cards and passports, but it also has many other practical applications, such as data storage, medical imaging, and security.

Classical holography creates two-dimensional images of three-dimensional objects using a beam of laser light split into two paths. One beam illuminates the holographic object using reflected light collected by a camera or special holographic film. The trajectory of the second beam, known as the reference beam, is reflected from the mirror directly onto the collection surface without touching the object.

A hologram is created by measuring the difference in phase of light where two beams meet. Phase is the amount at which the waves of the subject and object beams mix and interfere with each other.

The new quantum holography process also uses a beam of laser light split in two, but unlike classical holography, the beams never reunite. Instead, the process uses the unique properties of quantum entanglement to gather the coherence information needed to construct a hologram.