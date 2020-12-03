English Premier League clubs will not sign players under the age of 18 due to Brexit

In the English Premier League, new rules for signing young players will be introduced. Due to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union from 1 January 2021, English clubs will no longer be able to transfer football players under the age of 18, according to Sky Sports.

Moreover, there will be a special restriction for English Premier League clubs – they will not be able to sign more than three players under the age of 21 in one transfer window. Moreover, all foreign footballers must have a certain number of points to be eligible to play in the UK. They are earned from matches played with the national team and depend on the position of the national team in the FIFA rankings. These rules will apply to the next transfer window.