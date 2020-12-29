England’s oldest postman has retired

The oldest employee of the British Royal Mail, 93-year-old Kay White, retires after 80 years of work.

She started working in the post office of her native village when she was barely 14 years old. She went to the post office at my mother’s request. A woman who then worked as the head of the department asked the latter about this. In 1960, Kay herself took up this position and worked on it until recently.

“I didn’t think I’d live to see this day,” White admits. “I thought I’d die, and the department would be sold, and I wouldn’t have to face all this.”

A few months ago, the post office where White works were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus and the villagers learned for the first time what it was like to live without a postman.

Kay White received the Order of the British Empire in 2010 for services to the community.