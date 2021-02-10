Emma Watson was spotted kissing with boyfriend Leo Robinton after rumors of their engagement

A few days ago, rumours appeared in the press that 30-year-old Emma Watson had become engaged to her 30-year-old boyfriend Leo Robinton. These conversations began after the Harry Potter movies star was noticed at the Los Angeles airport: the actress had an engagement ring on her left hand.

Now the same footage has finally appeared on the network. In one of them, the paparazzi captured the touching moment of kissing Watson and Robinton in the parking lot: in it, they merged, even despite the protective masks on their faces. It was no coincidence that the lovers were at the airport: according to rumours, the couple went to Mexico, where they plan to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day in a romantic setting.

Emma’s romance with Californian businessman Leo Robinton, who in the past worked for a Los Angeles hemp company, was first talked about in 2019. Then the paparazzi caught the lovers for passionate kisses in one of the London coffee shops. By the way, neither Emma nor Leo was in a hurry to somehow comment on what happened, after which the journalists temporarily lost interest in this topic.

In fact, the couple continued to meet but kept their relationship secret. As it turned out later, after the first pictures of lovers appeared in the press, Leo hurried to retire from all social networks so as not to draw too much attention to the topic of his relationship with the star.

Last year, insiders said that Emma takes her lover very seriously and has even introduced him to her parents. At the same time, she still refrains from making any comments in the press about her personal life.