Emma Roberts shared the first picture with her newborn son

At the end of last year, 29-year-old Emma Roberts and her 36-year-old lover Garrett Hedlund became parents for the first time – the couple had a son. Two weeks after the birth of the baby, the actress showed him to the world. True, so far only from the back.

Thank you 2020 for getting something really right. Our bright light – Rhodes Roberts Hedlund – wrote the star.

In the photo, Emma and the baby appeared in outfits of the same colour scheme: the actress chose an orange dress from Stella McCartney and sandals from Andrea Wazen, and her son in her arms in a diaper of the same colour.

The child for both Roberts and Hedlund, who have been dating for about a year and a half, became the first.

According to Julia Roberts’s niece, her pregnancy’s news shocked her, as she faced problems with conception due to her diagnosis of endometriosis several years ago. As a result, she was even forced to freeze her eggs. Nevertheless, she managed to become pregnant naturally.

Now, according to sources, Emma and Garrett are getting used to their new role as parents. Hedlund tries very hard to do everything to make her beloved feel as comfortable as possible, and she had everything she needs. The insider also added that Roberts refrained from announcing her son’s birth as soon as he was born, due to the ongoing pandemic.