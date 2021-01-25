Eminem’s new video scored more than five million views per day

Eminem’s new video for the song “Higher”, posted the day before on the musician’s YouTube channel, gained more than five and a half million views and more than 600 thousand likes per day.

In the video, the performer raps and prepares for a fight in the ring and then gives an interview on ESPN’s sports channel.

The track Higher is from the album Music to be murdered by – Side B, released in December 2020 as an addition to the album Music to be murdered by, released last January without any announcement.

The previous album of Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known by the pseudonym Eminem, was released in December 2017. It was called “Revival”, and six months later it was followed by “Kamikaze”.