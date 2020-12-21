Eminem apologized to Rihanna for the rude comment in the song

Last year, one of Eminem’s unreleased tracks was leaked, in which he sang about supporting Chris Brown’s violent actions against his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. “Of course, I sided with Chris Brown. I would also beat b *** ch, ” the singer readout.

Eminem’s lines about Rihanna shocked his fans. The fact is that they have repeatedly recorded joint tracks and even performed side by side on stage.

Eminem has now apologized to his industry colleague on the song Zeus from the new album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B. “But I promise to be honest, and from the bottom of my heart, I apologize, Rihanna, for the song that leaked online. I’m sorry, Ri … She shouldn’t have hurt you. In spite of everything, it was wrong on my part, ” the rapper read in the track.

Recall that in 2009, Brown beat Rihanna in the car, and then tried to strangle her. Chris hid from the police for some time, but then he himself came to the police station and was punished. He was given five years of probation.