Emily Blunt spoke about life with John Krasinski on self-isolation with children

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for 10 years and have two daughters: six-year-old Hazel and four-year-old Violet. In a new interview with People, Emily spoke a little about her family life during the quarantine.

The actress especially noted the trusting relationship with her husband. “John’s support is everything to me. We are each other’s confidants. The fact that we understand each other has always been a very important point for me, ” said Blunt.

Caring for children during their general self-isolation, according to Emily, became a lifeline for them and John. “Being with babies during a pandemic is a saving grace. Your task is to protect them and make their lives joyful. This undoubtedly gave a lot of meaning to my life with John during the pandemic, ”said the actress.

Earlier this year, Emily talked about how she moved to her husband in the United States from her native Britain.

“I bought a house in London and was going to live there with my sister. I didn’t even consider moving to the USA, but then I realized that more and more of my things are at John’s home. Over time, I realized that I actually live in America. I think this is the best way to move: move things gradually, rather than show up at the doorstep with all the suitcases at once, ”said Emily, who officially became an American citizen in 2015.

A year ago, the family moved to New York, to the Brooklyn Heights area, where Adam Driver and Matt Damon live next door.

“People there are not interested in celebrities. No one has the time or inclination to stare at you or approach you on the street. You can go anywhere – to a supermarket, dry cleaning, to school for children. The car is not needed here. I would love to live in London, but it’s actually good here too, ” Blunt shared in an interview.