Elsa Pataky impressed fans with a seductive photo of Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataki shared a festive photo on her Instagram account the day before. It shows Chris Hemsworth in an unbuttoned shirt standing next to a Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas from Chris Hemsworth!” – signed the picture by the actress.

Recently, the star couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their life together. Hemsworth shared a series of photographs from the beginning of their relationship on occasion.

Pataky and Hemsworth were married in December 2010. The couple has three children together: a daughter, India, eight years old, twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six years old. They met at a party where a common agent invited them. At that time, Chris was not that popular. He had completed filming for Thor, but the film has not yet been released. Elsa says that she fell in love with her future husband even before they met, having heard his voice on the phone.

The relationship between lovers developed rapidly. In the summer they began to meet, on Christmas Day they went to Indonesia, where they unexpectedly got married.