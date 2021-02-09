Elon Musk’s wife and American rapper agreed to be chipped together

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert and the wife of entrepreneur Elon Musk, singer Grimes have agreed to be chipped together in the future. The artists discussed joint plans on Twitter.

Their conversation began as a hip-hop artist with a single word – Neuralink. This is the name of the Mask company, which researches implants and neuro interfaces. The entrepreneur is also the father of Grimes’ son, whom they named X Æ A-XII. “Shall we put chips in the brain?” – the performer reacted to the tweet mentioning the technology. The rapper, without thinking twice, agreed.

“Let’s aim for 2022. This is an experimental operation, but if everything works out, then we will get the knowledge of the gods, ” added Grimes. The hip-hop artist promised to call the singer soon and discuss the details.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is known for his passion for body modification. Earlier it was reported that the implanted a pink diamond worth $ 24 million in his forehead.

Elon Musk’s company has been developing Neuralink technology since 2016. The entrepreneur stated that chipping is to eliminate the consequences of brain and spinal cord injuries and restore patients to lost abilities, on February 1 of this year, the founder of the project reported on the successful implantation of the chip in a monkey.