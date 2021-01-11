Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes contracted COVID-19

The singer Grimes, who does not cease to amaze the public, has recently told the subscribers of the social network that she has “finally” joined the ranks of those with coronavirus.

So, a 32-year-old friend of Elon Musk, to whom she gave birth to an heir named X Æ A-12, admitted in the publication that she “strangely likes” what is happening to her during her illness. The star is currently in Los Angeles, where a new COVID-19 outbreak is now being recorded.

Grimes did not say whether the vocalist’s eight-month-old son and her common-law spouse had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but wrote the following at her own expense: “I finally got covid, but, strangely, I enjoy the disease.” Many netizens took this statement critically, as they considered disrespectful the words left in the publication about people who could hardly tolerate covid.

Some time ago, Elon Musk was also criticized on coronavirus, who wondered how the same tests are done in one place by the same nurse could show different results. When the businessman showed signs of a cold in November, he had six tests in one day, four of which were negative and two positive. According to Musk, since the doctors did not give an exact answer, “most likely” he had a mild course of the disease.