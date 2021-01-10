Elon Musk’s fortune exceeded $ 200 billion

The fortune of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, exceeded $ 200 billion. This is evidenced by the data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

It is noted that the entrepreneur’s fortune has grown by $ 14.5 billion. On the second line of the rating is the founder and head of Amazon Jeff Bezos, whose fortune increased by $ 1.09 billion and reached 186 billion.

In third place was the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates. His fortune has grown by $ 225 million and is now estimated at $ 134 billion.

In early January, it became known that as a result of the growth in the Tesla stock price, Musk’s fortune exceeded $ 185 billion. As a result, he became the richest man globally, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who held that title for the past three years.