Elon Musk will sell all the property for the colonization of Mars

In an interview with Business Insider, Elon Musk announced his intention to sell the property to demonstrate the seriousness of his intentions to build an autonomous city on Mars.

“I will have almost nothing of value from a financial point of view, not counting the shares of companies,” the newspaper quotes him as saying.

He also noted that he is going to remain homeless literally. It is reported that last year, Musk already sold several expensive properties.

“I believe that it is important for humanity to become a space civilization and an interplanetary species. And building a city on Mars will require a lot of resources, ” Business Insider quoted him as saying.

According to Musk, the property’s sale will be proof that his intentions regarding Mars are serious. In December last year, he noted that he believes it is real to send a person to this planet in the next six years.

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk beat Jeff Bezos in ranking the richest people in the world. His fortune is estimated at $ 188.5 billion, and it has grown by $ 150 billion over the past year.