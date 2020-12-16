Elon Musk trolled the creators of Cyberpunk 2077. Photo
Famous businessman Elon Musk shared his opinion on the game Cyberpunk 2077, which was released earlier in December. First, he reposts a negative review from one of the users.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2020
Then he showed a collage with an edited frame from the TV series “Office”. However, he admitted that he still liked the game.
“Sounds like a pretty good game. I chose the Nomad, so the start was somewhat slow, but then accelerated. It seems like everyone on Steam has played Cyberpunk at some point! ” – he wrote in his Twitter.