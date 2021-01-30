Elon Musk told when the electric sports car Tesla Roadster will be released

Tesla showed the Roadster electric sports car in 2017 and planned to launch it on the market in 2020, but this never happened. Now the new release dates for the car have become known.

According to CEO Elon Mask, Tesla plans to finish the pre-release version of the car by summer and, if everything goes according to plan, start mass production next year. By the way, Musk added on Twitter that the main components of the Roadster will be three motors and an advanced battery.

The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw. The interior design is👌. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Recall that the Tesla Roadster will boast impressive performance. The car will accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 1.9 seconds. In addition, the novelty will receive a cruising range of over 1000 km and a maximum speed of 402 km / h. The car should cost about 200 thousand US dollars.

Recall that Tesla recently introduced an updated flagship Model S sedan with a slightly modified appearance, a new interior, a steering wheel instead of a steering wheel and a computer with the power of the PlayStation 5.