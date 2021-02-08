Elon Musk showed the grown son X Æ A-XII

The 49-year-old founder of Tesla and Space X tweeted a touching snapshot of his 9-month-old son, whose mother is 32-year-old singer Grimes. “The second last kingdom,” Elon Musk mysteriously signed a photo in which he speaks on the phone while the little one is looking somewhere interested, holding on to his father’s T-shirt.

At first, Grimes and Elon decided to name the heir X Æ A-12; however, they replaced the Arabic numerals with Roman ones due to problems with the law. In the spring, the performer let out how the boy is called at home: his famous parents reduced the baby’s name to one letter – Little X.

By the way, Musk has quite a lot of experience in raising his sons: married to the writer Justin Wilson, the billionaire had twins Griffin and Xavier (now they are 16 years old) and triplets Demian, Saxon and Kai (14 years old).