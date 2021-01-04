Elon Musk failed to deliver on his promise due to 450 unsold Tesla

Tesla sold 499,550 vehicles in 2020. This is reported in the manufacturer’s annual report.

At the same time, Tesla produced 509,737 cars during the year, of which 179.7 thousand cars were assembled in the last quarter. Most of them were the new Model 3 and Model Y, and only 54,800 were the early Model S and Model X electric cars.

Thus, the founder of the company, Elon Musk, could not keep his promise to reach the mark of 500 thousand cars sold by the end of the year. According to stock market analysts, any failure to complete the task can negatively affect Tesla stock quotes.

According to experts, the main reason for the growth in sales is the January opening of the Tesla plant in Shanghai, China. Manufacturing was the first to be located outside of California, where the company is headquartered.